Quiet transfer deadline day among the PSL clubs

While it is likely that a few more deals will go through on Monday, it has been a largely quiet transfer deadline day among Premier Soccer League clubs, though Kaizer Chiefs have moved to tie down a number of their top young stars.

Cape Town City are the club where the most interest may lie in the closing hours, with Fagrie Lakay on his way to Egyptian side Pyramids, according to sources in that country. But neither team has confirmed the deal and until there is a signed contract, anything can happen. Lakay has seen a resurrection of his career at City, who picked him up free in 2019, but his pace and improved finishing ability has won him plaudits and a Bafana Bafana call-up.

“Growing up it was always my ambition to play overseas and that hasn’t changed,” Lakay told TimesLIVE recently. “That is one of the reasons I came to Cape Town City, to get game time and if I do well as a player, hopefully that makes the chances of me going overseas greater. At this point it doesn’t matter which league.”

Should he complete his move, City will be left desperately short of options upfront, but there are reports they could move for an unnamed South American option to fill the void. Like many deals, that one could be part of a chain that can only be completed when Lakay is signed and sealed elsewhere. Pyramids have already announced the signing of Burkina Faso international midfielder Blati Toure, who has been a revelation at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

TimesLIVE has already reported that Siyethemba Sithebe will not be leaving AmaZulu for Chiefs in this window, which makes it unlikely that the Amakhosi will add to their squad on Monday.

Chiefs may not be bringing anybody in during this window, but they have extended the contracts of a number of players.