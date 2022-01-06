Baroka goalkeeper says ‘don’t give up when you are down’

Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke had to look back at previous mistakes he made with the club to inspire him and deliver impressive performances.

This after Masuluke together with coach Kgoloko Thobejane and Olaleng Shaku were dismissed from the club after it was alleged that they had been drinking on the team bus after a match three years ago.

In 2020, the goalkeeper returned to Bakgaga following a spell at GladAfrica Championship with TS Sporting, and has made the number one jersey his since.

“Things are not simple in life but you don’t need to give up when you are down,” he explained to Sowetan.

“It is just a faze at that time and you need to show people who doubt your talent to prove them wrong. I don’t give up easily. What happened in the past happened. I went down now I’m up.

“I had to pick myself up again and won’t go down again. I need to continue fighting like this.”

His performance this season also caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who named him for the provisional squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers last year.

Even though he did not make it to the final squad, the lanky goalkeeper continued to show his impressive performances for Baroka.

In 14 appearances this season, he has conceded 15 goals and kept four clean sheets.

Being second from the bottom in the DStv Premiership table, the 27-year-old goalie admitted that they needed to work hard when the league resumed after the Africa Cup of Nations break.

“What I saw in the first round is we have not been converting the chances that we have been creating,” he said.

“We need to start scoring goals to win matches. You cannot win games if you are not scoring goals and we have been working hard on that.”

Baroka will resume their league matches with a Polokwane derby against Marumo Gallants on February 16 at Peter Mokaba Stadium as they look to move away from the danger zone.