I have confidence in coach Thobejane, says Baroka boss

Despite winning just one of the seven games he’s overseen since his return to the club, charismatic Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane still enjoys full trust of club chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele.

Until beating Royal 1-0 in their last game of the previous year nearly three weeks ago, Baroka had gone 12 games without a win. Six of those dozens of matches were overseen by Thobejane after replacing Matsimela Thoka in November. Thoka was demoted to the Diski Challenge, where Thobejane had been serving.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Mphahlele reiterated his faith in Thobejane and emphasised he won’t comment on the club’s performances as he believes only the coach has that right.

“I wouldn’t have hired the coach if I didn’t trust him. I have confidence in coach Thobejane. He has all my support. I don’t do favours but I hire competent people… that’s why coach Thobejane is here,’’ said Mphahlele.

“About going 12 games without winning, you must have asked the coaches because I don’t deal with the on field performances and I don’t like to be asked about the performances because it’s the coaches who must talk about that.’’

Mphahlele also maintained there’s stability in the team even though the results haven’t been forthcoming, adding their focus is on the upcoming matches not the past.

“We’re happy as a team and the environment is good. There’s stability and we know we can’t reverse the past result but we can do well to make sure we win our upcoming matches, that’s where we’re focusing at this stage.’’

The DStv Premiership is currently on hiatus due to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), to be hosted by Cameroon from Sunday to February 6.

Malawian striker Richard Mbulu will be the only player representing Bakgakga at the Afcon. Baroka will resume league action against provincial rivals Marumo Gallants on February 16.