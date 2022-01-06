PSL launches programme to assist players after soccer

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and its headline sponsor DStv have launched an educational programme aimed at helping players become employable after their playing days.

Named the PSL Player Transition Programme, this drive focuses on current PSL players aged between 28 and 35. The initiative is designed to equip and empower players with the necessary knowledge and skills to transition into different roles in sport after hanging up their boots.

Every Premiership club is required to select six players to form part of the first intake of 96 people to get the programme off the ground, starting this month.

The Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has been chosen as the educational partner for this drive. Gibs will be responsible for creating and updating an online educational platform, tutoring and developing the framework for the participants.

The virtual programme will involve a learning environment that considers the demands of the training and competition programme of the players. It will include four core modules that all participants will complete over the duration of the programme. These are business fundamentals, information technology, financial management and leadership.

Speaking at a media briefing at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday where this initiative was launched, MultiChoice executive head for corporate Collen Dlamini explained that the logic behind this drive was to demonstrate their commitment to local football.

“The Player Transition Programme deepens our commitment to local football through our partnership with the PSL,’’ said Dlamini.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza also weighed in on the programme, thanking MultiChoice for coming on board.

“MultiChoice is today helping the PSL walk the talk. The launch of the Player Transition Programme is a significant first step in addressing the plight of professional football players when they retire from their glorious playing days,” said Khoza.