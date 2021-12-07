Struggling Sporting show Dlamini the door

TS Sporting chairperson Slungu Thobela has confirmed coach Milton Dlamini is no longer with the club, reiterating his faith in goalkeeper coach Tendai Tanyanyiwa.

Dlamini had joined Sporting before the start of the season, replacing Kabelo Sibiya, who left the club in a rather unceremonious fashion. The 39-year-old Tanyanyiwa previously worked as a keeper trainer at University of Pretoria.

“Dlamini is no longer with us. Tendai will remain the head coach until the end of the season. He has my full backing and I believe he’ll turn things around for us,’’ Thobela told Sowetan yesterday.

Sporting have won a measly one game from their last five, beating only newbies Hungry Lions 1-0 last month. In the last few weeks rumours surfaced that the club was on sale. While insisting he’s has no intentions to sell the club, Thobela doesn’t think the rumours have destabilised his club amid poor form, seeing no need to panic.

Abantu Bemthetho have 15 points from 15 outings, sitting 13th on the GladAfrica Championship table.

“I only knew through the media that the club was for sale. I am saying it again, I am not selling the club and I have no intentions to do so. I have no reasons to let go of this club. The coaches will soon get the team back on track. There’s no need to panic,’’ said Thobela.

“Those rumours haven’t destabilised us at all. Our form has nothing to do with those rumours but it’s just that we’ve been unlucky. If you look at the five games we last played, we played well but lacked luck. Against Cosmos we lost via a penalty.’’

On the other hand, Tanyanyiwa has sounded positive they can still challenge for promotion. “The mandate was initially to win promotion but now things are different. However, I believe three wins can help us move up the table and from there we will reassess. We haven't given up,’’ Tanyanyiwa said. yesterday.

Results

Polokwane 1, Lions 3; Spurs 2, Sporting 1; Uthongathi 0, Tshakhuma 1; Bay 2, AmaTuks 1; FS Stars 1, JDR 0; Venda Academy 1, Callies 0; Cosmos 2, Leopards 0; Rovers 0, All Stars 1.