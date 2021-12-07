Keep your heads up, Nhlapho tells SuperSport after loss

Soccer

Tricky Stellies await off-form Matsatsantsa

07 December 2021 - 08:24
Neville Khoza Journalist
Siyabonga Nhlapho of Supersport United challenged by Adama Traore of TP Mazembe during 2017 CAF Confederations Cup Final Supersport United training at TP Mazembe Stadium in Stade Kamalondo DRC on 19 November 2017.
Image: Aubrey Kgakatsi /BackpagePix

Siyabonga Nhlapho has urged his SuperSport United teammates to dust themselves off and go again after suffering a 0-1 defeat against Sekhukhune United on Sunday.

SuperSport will travel to Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow to face tricky Stellenbosch at 5pm, desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

Nhlapho also feels the new players in the team need guidance from the senior ones to turn the situation around.

“We are a bit down right now with a lot of youngsters coming into the team and I think they need our guidance and motivation as senior players,” Nhlapho told the club's media department yesterday.

“Whoever is playing is good enough, we just have to believe going into the Wednesday game.

“Obviously, in the previous games there are a lot of positives to take but also negatives to learn from. It is for ourselves to pick up now because no-one will do it for us.

“We can’t feel pity for ourselves, we are professionals. We just need to keep on going and I think this is the learning curve for the young ones.”

The defender also wants the younger players to treat the current slump as a learning curve.

“They come in at the right time, where they know the hardship of football, the good stuff and the fancy things and you have to work for that,” he said.

“I think it is a good test for them and let’s see how we approach the Wednesday game and I believe we can come back with the points.”

With matches coming thick and fast, the 32-year-old thinks this has affected their performances.

“That has had an impact on us in this industry. You need to look after yourself. Our recovery doesn’t only happen on the pitch when we have our physios and everybody.

“It boils down to the individual, on how you rest, how you eat and how you drink recovery products. It boils down to that.

“I think we are professionals. Today [yesterday] was recovery [day]. Now we are travelling. There is not much training so we should be ready. We just played on Sunday. Match fitness should not be a problem.”

Fixtures

Today: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela Stadium, 5.30pm; Cape Town City v Maritzburg, Cape Town Stadium, 7.30pm.

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Royal, Loftus, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Marumo, Ellis Park, 5pm; Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven, 5pm; Baroka v Swallows, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; AmaZulu v Pirates, Kings Park, 5.30pm; Arrows v Chiefs Princess Magogo, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chippa v AmaZulu, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3.30pm; Baroka v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm; Swallows v Gallants, Dobsonville, 3.30pm; Pirates v Galaxy, Orlando, 5.30pm; SuperSport v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe, 8.15pm.

Sunday: Royal v Arrows, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Harry Gwala, 5pm; Chiefs v Sekhukhune, FNB, 6pm.

