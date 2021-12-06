Sundowns left to rue missed chances after Stellies stalemate

Mamelodi Sundowns were left to rue missed chances after their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch while playing in unfavourable wet and windy conditions at the weekend.

The Brazilians enjoy a nine-point lead at the summit of the premiership table ahead of second-placed and surprise package Sekhukhune United.

The point earned by Stellenbosch saw the Western Cape side remain in fourth place, but coach Steve Barker will be worried they have failed to register three points in their last five outings, where they managed three draws and two losses.

Looking back at the match, Manqoba Mngqithi said they should have capitalised on some of the good chances they created.

“We have always known it was not going to be an easy match because Stellenbosch always gives us a tough time,” he said.

“We got very good chances in the first half which I think we could have capitalised on. Thabiso Kutumela was very clear their goalkeeper Sage Stephens made a very good save to deny Grant Kekana’s header and Peter Shalulile also could have done something.