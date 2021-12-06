Kaizer Chiefs tight-lipped on whether they will honour their match against Arrows

Kaizer Chiefs are tight-lipped on whether they will honour their next DStv Premiership fixture against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Wednesday.

Amakhosi did not turn up for their last match against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday after they asked the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for a postponement of their premiership matches in December due to several Covid-19 cases at the club.

Chiefs asked the PSL to postpone the matches against CT City, Golden Arrows, Sekhukhune United, Royal AM and Maritzburg United due to 31 cases of Covid-19 that led to the shutdown of their headquarters at Naturena.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa told TimesLIVE on Monday afternoon there is no update on whether they will travel to Durban to honour their match against Arrows.

“We have no answer to your questions. The last [question] about CT City is the update we issued on Friday and nothing on Arrows yet,” said Maphosa.

With four matches remaining on their programme before the annual Christmas break, Stuart Baxter’s men are in fourth place on the standings with 22 points from 13 matches.

