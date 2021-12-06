Sundowns lacked killer punch without Maema: Mngqithi
Windy conditions contribute to stalemate in Stellies
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi lamented Winelands wind and the absence of instrumental left-winger Neo Maema in the 1-1 stalemate against Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium at the weekend.
The 26-year-old was injured and Mngqithi conceded they missed him. He added that the wind made it difficult for them to play a flowing game. ..
