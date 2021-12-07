Teachers cry foul over withdrawal of rural work bonus
This comes after Limpopo education issued a circular on termination of payment of incentives to educators
Limpopo teachers have raised concerns about the cancelation of the rural incentives as they are already earning peanuts.
About 6,000 teachers in quartile 1 schools received a monthly rural allowance of between R2,300 and R2,500...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.