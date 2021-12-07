South Africa

Teachers cry foul over withdrawal of rural work bonus

This comes after Limpopo education issued a circular on termination of payment of incentives to educators

07 December 2021 - 08:33

Limpopo teachers have raised concerns about the cancelation of the rural incentives as they are already earning peanuts.

About 6,000 teachers in quartile 1 schools received a monthly rural allowance of between R2,300 and R2,500...

