Swallows back on track, says stand-in coach

Following Swallows’ 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday, assistant coach Fani Madida feels they are on the road to recovery in the DStv Premiership.



Swallows have endured a poor run with only a single victory recorded this season and this cost former coach Brandon Truter his job...