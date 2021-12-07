Arrows say they are waiting for Chiefs to pitch

The uncertainty surrounding their game against Kaizer Chiefs hasn’t stopped Golden Arrows from preparing as normal.

Arrows are scheduled to welcome Chiefs for a league match at Princess Magogo Stadium tomorrow night. However, the match is in doubt as it remained unclear if Amakhosi were going to travel to Durban, having asked the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to postpone all their December matches amid a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena.

Chiefs were billed to host Cape Town City at FNB Stadium over the weekend but they didn’t turn up for the match. On Sunday, a few sources at Chiefs told Sowetan no match would be possible for them for the foreseeable future as their players had to retest before resuming training today.

City arrived at FNB Stadium to find that gates were closed. Even so, Arrows are ready for the match with coach Lehlohonolo Seema revealing they’ve never allowed the uncertainty to temper their preparations.

“At the moment we’re preparing for Chiefs on Wednesday. We’re not focusing on whether they’re coming. We’re preparing for a tough game because they’re top of us on the log. There’s nothing that’s strange for us,’’ Seema told Sowetan yesterday.

A PSL executive meeting that began yesterday afternoon had still not provided clarity on the matter, with some of Chiefs’ staff expected to return to their Naturena base only today. By late afternoon yesterday, the league’s acting CEO Mato Madlala, who also owns Arrows, and Amakhosi manager Bobby Motaung, weren’t available for comment.

SA Football Association head of referees Abdul Ebrahim disclosed, as things stood yesterday, they were sending match officials to Durban for the game.

“I can’t see any reason for us not to send referees in Durban unless the league tells us otherwise. At the moment we haven’t heard anything from the league, meaning we’re sending match officials there,’’ said Ebrahim yesterday.

Chiefs, who could be docked points should the PSL find them in contravention of rules for not pitching for the City game at the weekend, are also set to host Sekhukhune United on Sunday at FNB Stadium.