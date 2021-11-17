'Chiefs plot to catch up with Downs'

Kaizer Chiefs utility attacker Bernard Parker believes Amakhosi can give Mamelodi Sundowns a dose of their own medicine for what they did to them in the 2019/20 season.

In that particular term, Chiefs were once 11 points clear at the top before Sundowns eventually pipped them to the title on the final day. At the moment, the Brazilians lead the standings with 25 points, 10 ahead of Chiefs.

“There are still 20 more games to play. I remember in one season Sundowns were once 11 points behind us with 12 games to go but they caught us and they won the league,’’ Parker told Sowetan.

“So anything is possible. The way the guys, my teammates, are responding to the coach’s tactics, I believe we’re growing stronger, I have a strong belief that come end of the season, anything can happen. We can turn things around. We are capable of making it happen and we’ll fight for it [the title] until the very end.’’

At 35, Parker seems rejuvenated this season, having forged a fantastic front combination with Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat. The trio have scored a combined 11 goals thus far.

“Die Hond”, as Parker is affectionately known, has no intentions to retire anytime soon, underlining he’s still fit to feature for a few more years. His Amakhosi contract expires next June. Before exiting Naturena, Die Hond wants to win one more trophy.

“There’s not a lot of 35-year-olds who’re in good shape like me. I feel like I can still go for a few more years but it will depend where I will be in future, but I still have a lot of mileage in my legs. I still have a lot to offer on the field of play,’’ note Parker.

“Before Chiefs no longer need my service in future, I’d love to leave the club with a cup, that’s my personal goal after we’ve suffered such a long trophy drought [having never won an official cup since the 2014/15 season’s league title].”