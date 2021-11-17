Spotkick miss still haunts City's Fielies as Sundowns visit

Ahead of hosting Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies has opened up about the agony of missing a penalty that would have propelled them to the MTN8 glory against the Brazilians last month.

City host Downs in a league tie at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm). This DStv Premiership clash comes hot on the heels of the MTN8 final, where Fielies missed a sudden-death spot-kick that would have made City champions. Sundowns eventually won the penalties 3-2 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Yesterday, Fielies spoke for the first time since his fateful miss, admitting the experience was a bitter pill to swallow. The City defender feels winning at the weekend will help him put the MTN8 misery behind him for good as they aim to hand Sundowns their maiden league defeat.

“I took the miss very hard because I felt the responsibility and I felt that I didn’t take the responsibility to help the team win the final. I could hardly sleep because that moment kept on playing over and over in my mind,'' Fielies said.

“It was a difficult experience. I still think about it but as a professional I am trying by all means to put it behind me. Hopefully, a win on Sunday will help me forget about it because we want to write new history to become the first team to beat Sundowns in the league this season.’’

The 29-year-old centre-half revealed his rather limited social media presence spared him the wrath of the fans after that penalty miss. Fielies is indebted to the club and his family for standing by him after the miss.

“Fortunately, I am not that much on social media, so I didn’t really feel the abuse. The club supported us as players and it also helped that one has a supportive family. We were made aware that any team can win on penalties,’’ said Fielies.