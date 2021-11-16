Heric poised for sensational Chippa return

Vladislav Heric has been tipped as the possible replacement for beleaguered coach Gavin Hunt at Chippa United.

Hunt was suspended by the club following a poor run of results which saw them with only a single victory in 10 matches this season.

Kurt Lentjies has taken over as a caretaker coach until the club decides what their next step is regarding the future of Hunt.

Hunt’s suspension hardly comes as a surprise as the club has been struggling to get positive results in the DStv Premiership.

Under his guidance, the Chilli Boys have only recorded one victory, five defeats and four draws results which have them positioned 14th on the DStv Premiership standings.

And the trigger-happy Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi decided that it was enough as he suspended him.

Sowetan has learned that Heric could be coming back for another spell if the club decides to release Hunt from his contract.

Both Mpengesi and Hunt could not be reached for a comment yesterday.

“Following the club having endured its worst start to the league of 10 matches and only one victory, the club has placed head coach Gavin Hunt on precautionary suspension, while [it] investigates the matter according to its internal processes,” the statement said yesterday.

“In the absence of the head coach, Kurt Lentjies will take up a caretaker position and shall be assisted by Siyabulela Gwambi.

“Lentjies has been a stalwart for the club and following his retirement from playing ensured he attained his coaching qualifications.

“His intricate knowledge of the team, players, and culture of the club should ensure the club will be in good stead during this period.

“We trust that these measures will be the beginning of a turnaround to the season, and bring hope again to the stakeholders and fans of the Pride of the Eastern Cape.”

Chippa's next match is against Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 5pm and Lentjies will be in charge for the first time.

They will be hoping for new positive results.

The club did not reveal how long Hunt would be suspended. He became the second coach to be suspended after Brandon Truter from Swallows.

Fixtures

Saturday: Sekhukhune v Royal, Ellis Park 3.30pm; Arrows v Pirates, Princess Magogo 3.30pm; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven 3.30pm; SuperSport v Marumo, Lucas Moripe 5pm; Baroka v Chippa, Peter Mokaba 5pm; Cape Town City v Sundowns, Cape Town Stadium 5.30pm.

Sunday: Galaxy v Swallows, Mbombela, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala Stadium 5.30pm.