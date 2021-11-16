'Tired' Ertugral denies he's joining Arrows

Well-travelled coach Muhsin Ertugral has denied he’s in SA to join a team, reiterating he’s here to recuperate from an exacting spell with the Turkish national team.

Last week Sowetan gathered Ertugral had been put on standby by Golden Arrows to either replace Lehlohonolo Seema or join as a technical advisor. However, the Turk has refuted these rumours. Arrows' manager Nonceba Madlala couldn't be reached for comment.

“I came here [to SA] to relax a bit. Two years with the [Turkish] national team [as technical assistant] was really demanding, so what happened is that I didn’t renew my contract. I am in SA to rest a bit but hopefully in January I will return to coaching,’’ Ertugral told Sowetan yesterday.

“At the moment I haven’t spoken to anyone. I am not really in the country to coach. My home is here… I have apartments here and all my family is here. So, I am just at home. SA is basically my home. The break will help me to rediscover the hunger again because I am really tired.”

The erstwhile Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates mentor detailed what his job with his native national side entailed.

“My job included monitoring how players perform at club level before coming to the national team… I was flying all over Europe – to Italy, England and other countries to have direct contact with our players,’’ said Ertugral.

He said he won’t consider offers from GladAfrica Championship teams.

“I would definitely not coach in the NFD [the second tier of SA football]. I come from a top level… the national team. The demands were really high there, so from that you’d like to coach a top tier side.’’

Ertugral last coached in SA when he was hired by Maritzburg United between December 2018 and January the following year. The 62-year-old was fired after losing his first five games in charge.