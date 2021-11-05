In-form Stellies won't let hype distract them

The hype Stellenbosch have attracted amid their unbeaten run in the league this season won’t tempt them to get ahead of themselves.

This is according to goalkeeper Sage Stephens. Stellies have emerged as one of the early season surprise packages with five wins and four draws from the first nine league outings. The Cape side’s brilliant start to the DStv Premiership campaign is the reason they’re second on the table.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game against an indifferent Golden Arrows outfit at Danie Craven Stadium (5pm), Stephens has suggested their nine-game unbeaten streak won’t make them think they’re genuine title candidates. The Stellies keeper revealed the primary objective is to amass 30 points as quickly as they can.

“So far we are undefeated in the league, but as players we have to keep our feet on the ground. The main goal is to get to 30 points as soon as possible and then we’ll reassess when we get there,” Stephens told Sowetan yesterday.

“We have sat down as players and we’ve decided that we must not focus on the media hype or what people say. The most important thing is to do our job on the field and take each game as it comes.’’

Since taking over from injured No 1 Lee Langeveldt early last month, Stephens looks to have grabbed the opportunity with both hands. In the four games he’s played, the 30-year-old shot-stopper has kept two clean sheets and leaked two goals.

“It’s unfortunate when another keeper suffers an injury... it’s never nice but I had to take the opportunity. As a goalkeeper when you prepare and train, you don’t do that as a No 2 but you do that with an idea of playing all the games,’’ said the Stellies keeper.

Stellies have won their three home games so far. Stephens views the game against Arrows as another opportunity for them to make Danie Craven Stadium a slaughterhouse.

“Arrows are a difficult side to play but we must use the advantage of being at home. We’ve always wanted to make Danie Craven a slaughterhouse and the game against Arrows is another chance for us to achieve that,” noted Stephens.