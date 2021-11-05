Lack of water in Ekurhuleni hits pensioners hard
Residents from 18 areas, including Etwatwa East, Emaphupeni, Mokgoba and Barcelona, shared their frustrations
After spending a week without water, the Ekurhuleni municipality still cannot give residents of Etwatwa, on the East Rand, assurance as to when supply will be restored.
The city's spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini said the municipality has discovered that the water cuts were caused by a burst hidden pipe that has been leaking underground in a wetland in Barcelona section of the township...
