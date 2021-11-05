Confident Galaxy wary of wounded SuperSport

Having clinched their first victory of the season with a 2-1 win over Baroka on Tuesday, TS Galaxy striker Menzi Ndwande feels they have turned the tables around after a frustrating start to the DStv Premiership season.

Ndwande, who came off the bench to score a winner, says their confidence is high now and there is a belief that they can start winning more matches.

The Rockets face SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium today at 5.30pm, eager to build on that hard-fought victory.

“I’m happy that we got our first win of the season and scored the winning goal and I hope things will go on like this from now on after getting that important victory,” Ndwande told the club media department.

“The win is a huge confidence booster and it means a lot since we have been losing our previous games. I think this is the start to win more games and move up the table because we were unlucky in the last matches. We are looking forward to the upcoming matches to try and win them.”

Galaxy will face a SuperSport side that's looking to end the two successive defeats they suffered against Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs.

Ndwande expects them to come out firing as they will be desperate to get back to winning ways. “I expect a very tough game because when you come from a defeat, you want to do everything to win the next game. So, I think it won’t be easy. It will be a difficult game,” he said.

Meanwhile, SuperSport midfielder Jesse Donn said they would do their best to make sure they end that successive run of defeats when they host Galaxy.

“It was a really tough pill to swallow, losing to Royal AM the way we did. Obviously, we knew they are a good team and we knew they scored late goals in a few games; we were aware of that,” Donn said.

“We fought so hard throughout the game and to concede two goals in such a short space of time right at the death is really disappointing.

“We have another game now and there is no time to cry. We are now shifting our focus to this match. We will prepare as best as we can for TS Galaxy, we know that they are a good team despite having a rocky start to the season.

“The last results they managed to get a win. So, they will come with a lot of confidence into that game and we will be looking to continue with our good start to the season despite two unsatisfactory results recently.”