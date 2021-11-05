Impenetrable: Sundowns' 994 minutes without conceding

Unlike previous record holders Wits University, who racked up 10 consecutive clean sheets with one man between the sticks, Mamelodi Sundowns have broken the record for most clean-sheets in the DStv Premiership in succession in style, using three different keepers.

At the start of 2003/04 term, Wits set a record of 10 league clean-sheets on the spin, with keeper Wayne Roberts playing in all those matches. Sundowns smashed this record on Wednesday when they beat Maritzburg United 1-0 at home, setting 11 games as the new benchmark.

Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse are the keepers the Tshwane giants have utilised to accomplish this feat. The Ugandan contributed six clean sheets, while Mweene managed two. Pieterse boasts three clean slates, having played two matches in the previous campaign before emerging as a surprise starter in the victory over Maritzburg in midweek.

Impressively, the record came even as the Brazilians had two penalties given against them in the 11 fixtures (against Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows).

The Brazilians achieved this record over two seasons, having last leaked a league goal on May 26 this year against cross-town rivals SuperSport United where they won 3-1. Teboho Mokoena was the last player to score against Downs in the league, finding a consolation on 86th minute in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld, meaning they've gone an incredible 994 minutes without being beaten.

Following this achievement, Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena feels his players don’t get the credit they deserve amid smashing domestic records.

“The game belongs to the players. They are the ones who are playing and they are the ones who are working extremely hard in preparing for the match,” Mokwena said post the Maritzburg win.

“They are the ones who sit for hours to do corrections and hours analysing oppositions and they take their careers very seriously. Everything that you see is the result of the profile and the hard work of these players.”

Mokwena added: “They are disciplined, they are committed and they are extremely focused and you can see even during the Maritzburg match it was very easy to just turn up and go through the motions after winning a cup final,’’ Mokwena noted.

It is also worth highlighting that Sundowns achieved this with different defensive combinations. At some point, Rushine de Reuck partnered with Brian Onyango, and Grant Kekana, Mosa Lebusa also playing a big role in the heart of defence.

Ricardo Nascimento, Thapelo Morena and Lyle Lakay have also helped out in their rearguard.

Sundowns run of clean-sheets

2019/20

v Cape Town City 3-0

v Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0

v Swallows 1-0

2020/21

v AmaZulu 1-0

v Chippa 0-0

v Chiefs 2-0

v Swallows 3-0

v Pirates 2-0

v Galaxy 3-0

v Arrows 1-0

v Maritzburg 1-0

Wits University's clean-sheets

2003/04

v Moroka Swallows 1-0

v Chiefs 0-0

v Cosmos 0-0

v Sundowns 0-0

v Arrows 3-0

v Ajax 1-0

v Hellenic 4-0

v Leopards 0-0

v SuperSport 0-0

v 4-0 Manning Rangers