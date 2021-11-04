‘Soweto derby surviving on sentimental value’, says Chiefs and Pirates legend Marks Maponyane

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks “Go Man Go” Maponyane has said the Soweto derby is surviving on sentimental value and is overshadowed by the extraordinary dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs host Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday, a week after Sundowns won their tenth trophy since 2016 when former coach Pitso Mosimane claimed his second league title with the club.

During this five-year period, the Brazilians have won five league titles, two Nedbank and Telkom Knockout trophies, and one MTN8 trophy on the domestic scene, to go with the Caf Champions League and Super Cup they have also hoisted.

Disappointedly for Chiefs and Pirates, they have only managed one trophy between them during this period after the Buccaneers laid their hands on the MTN8 trophy last season.

By lifting the MTN8 trophy with a dramatic 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over Cape Town City last weekend, Sundowns have surpassed Chiefs as the team with most trophies (21) since the formation of the Premier Soccer League in 1996.

“It [the Soweto derby between Chiefs and Pirates] exists because of sentimental reasons,” was Maponyane’s blunt assessment of the state of Southern Africa's biggest fixture in comparison to Sundowns’ dominance on the domestic scene.

“Whoever is going to win the derby doesn’t make them achievers, because history has it that Sundowns is now the most dominant side in the country, and they have just surpassed Chiefs in terms of most trophies won in the PSL era.

“The derby is just a match between two teams and they must start being consistent and win trophies. Pirates won the MTN8 last season but diehard supporters want the league because that is what matters.

“They must at least win the league soon because that’s what matters and Sundowns have done that for the past four seasons, and at the rate things are going it looks like they will win it for the fifth time this season.

“The reason Sundowns is this dominant is because whoever they buy fits into their plan and style of play. If you don’t have a plan, you bring in players with reputations to try to boost the image of the team, but players are not there to save the image of the team. They are there to show their talent in the plan that is there.”