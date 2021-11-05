Shandu surprised by starting berth

Bandile Shandu is surprised by how quickly he has become a regular at Orlando Pirates, after his move from Maritzburg United at the beginning of the season.

The versatile midfielder has made 10 appearances so far across all competitions. Shandu said he never expected to make so many appearances so soon as he is still trying to settle in at his new club, but he is grateful for the opportunity.

“I didn’t think it would happen like this because of the quality that we have but I guess because of the coaches and the teammates helping me, it became easier,” Shandu told the media yesterday.

“I’m just embracing the moment. I haven’t really settled in, to say a hundred percent, but my teammates have played a huge role. So it is very easy to adjust to every game and make it easier for me to play each match. Each game is getting better.”

The 26-year-old will have an opportunity to make his debut in the Soweto derby when Pirates meet Kaizer Chiefs at an empty FNB Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm.

Shandu said he would have loved to make his debut in front of thousands of supporters.

“That is the whole reason why every kid that plays football back at home in the back yard dreams about playing, with 90,000 fans watching,” he said.

“That’s what every footballer wants to experience. So, I think it is not a blessing in disguise but it is an experience that I wanted to have. Nonetheless, the most important thing is getting the results that will make the supporters happy.”

While many teams have highlighted Keagan Dolly as the key player they need to close down, Shandu believes they need to neutralise all Chiefs' attacking players.

“Chiefs are a big club. You could see the players that they have. They are a very good team going forward and we just have to try and neutralise that.

“There are a lot of factors that come in when we are playing. Dolly can make the first mistake and get shaken, but he is experienced enough not to be shaken.”