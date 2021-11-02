Sundowns stay on top of Diski pack

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their lead in the DStv Diski Challenge after a 2-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

The result also saw Sundowns register their fifth successive victory and lead second-placed Stellenbosch by one point. The Brazilians have 19 points after six wins, a draw and a defeat in eight matches.

Thato Matli opened the scoring for Sundowns in the 16th minute before Mpumelelo Nkomo doubled their lead 10 minutes before the interval.

Stellenbosch beat Cape Town City 3-1 at Idas Valley sports ground, also on Sunday, and are level on 18 points with Orlando Pirates but boast a superior goal difference.

Pirates beat Maritzburg United 3-0.

After the defeat to Sundowns, Chiefs are nine points behind them after seven matches.

SuperSport United moved to fourth on the table after beating Chippa United 3-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Despite the victory, coach Thabo September was not particularly pleased with their performance.

“We didn’t play our best games and it was our worst performance this season,” September told Sowetan yesterday.

“Chippa really dominated with their attacks and we couldn’t handle their long balls and we didn’t win the second ball as well. But in the second half the guys managed to understand the game plan and it was much better then, and that’s when we got our goals.

“We took advantage of spaces we needed to in the second half and we scored three goals, which brought confidence.”

September, however, was pleased with the response after they lost 3-1 to Stellenbosch in their previous match.

“They showed attitude and character. They dropped their heads when things were not going well in the first half but they came back having lost 3-1 to Stellies away. It was a tough loss because we played well there.

“I think they showed character in this match, especially in the second half.”

Elsewhere, AmaZulu registered their first victory after they beat Golden Arrows 2-0 on Sunday to move to 14th.

Royal AM also ended their four-game losing streak as they beat Sekhukhune United 3-0 on Saturday.

Diski Challenge weekend results

Stellenbosch 3-1 Cape Town City

Chiefs 0-2 Sundowns

Baroka 2-1 Galaxy

Swallows 2-2 Gallants

Arrows 0-2 AmaZulu

Pirates 3-0 Maritzburg

SuperSport 3-0 Chippa

Sekhukhune 0-3 Royal