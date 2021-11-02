Tembo upbeat after Grobler's return from injury

The return of striker Bradley Grobler from an unspecified injury, combined with the eight days they’ve been inactive before today’s game away to Royal AM, are some of the reasons SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is optimistic they’ll do well.

SuperSport face Royal at Chatsworth Stadium at 5.30pm. Matsatsantsa's last game was on October 24, when Kaizer Chiefs handed them their maiden league defeat of the season.

Tembo feels the break has helped them refresh, adding that Grobler who hasn't featured since their goalless draw against AmaZulu in mid-September, was in line to get some minutes today.

“It’s been about close to nine days after our last league game against Chiefs. We’ve prepared well. We’ve had enough time to refresh things a bit. We also rested. We’ve also welcomed back a few players from injuries, like Bradley,” said Tembo.

“We are happy that he [Grobler] is now back because we lacked a little bit of cutting edge up front in terms of scoring goals and getting into areas. We have been lacking a bit and he will be a welcome addition into the attacking structure.”

Even so, the SuperSport coach expects Royal to be a tough nut to crack, reckoning morale is still high at the John Maduka-coached outfit after their 1-1 draw away to Orlando Pirates last Thursday.

“We’re facing a team that’s very high in confidence. They have been doing well, picking up points away from home. So, it won’t be an easy game, especially now that they’re playing at home,” noted Tembo.

“When you go to Orlando Stadium and emerge with a point, that shows your character, so Royal are a team you can’t take lightly. Getting a point at Pirates helped their confidence. However, we’re confident we can get a result.”

Fixtures

Today: Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB Stadium (3.30pm); Arrows v Swallows, Princess Magogo Stadium (5pm); Galaxy v Baroka, Mbombela Stadium (5pm); Royal v SuperSport, Chatsworth Stadium (5.30pm); Pirates v Sekhukhune, Orlando Stadium (5.30pm).

Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Gallants, King Zwelithini Stadium (3.30pm); CPT City v Chippa, Cape Town Stadium (5pm); Sundowns v Maritzburg, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (5.30pm).