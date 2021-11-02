Lesako aims for 25 goal contributions at Uthongathi

Promising right-winger Lebohang Lesako, who’s hit top form at Uthongathi, has set a target of 25 goal contributions in this GladAfrica Championship season.

Lesako, 22, has been one of Uthongathi’s top performers as the KwaZulu-Natal side push for promotion. The lad from Boipatong, who joined the Cane Cutters on a season-long loan from Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the campaign, has already scored once and racked up three assists from eight games.

“My target is to score 10 goals and get 15 assists. I want to use the experience I gained at Chiefs to help Uthongathi challenge for promotion,” Lesako told Sowetan yesterday.

Lesako is optimistic that should Amakhosi opt to call him back at the end of the current term, he’d be ready to stake his claim.

“I came to Uthongathi because I wanted game time. It’ll be up to Chiefs to decide if they want me back. But one thing I am sure of is that should they want me back, I will be more than ready to return there and give my all,” said Lesako.

Lesako came through Chiefs’ development ranks, earning promotion to the senior team last year. The budding winger made six appearances for Amakhosi before being shipped out to the Cane Cutters.

At Uthongathi, Lesako is coached by Papi Zothwane, who is also from Boipatong.

“Yes, coach Zothwane is from my township. But to be honest, I had never met him before joining Uthongathi. I knew him from a distance because I remember he played for Sundowns. However, it’s been great working with him. He’s eager to get the best out of each and every player here,” said Lesako.

