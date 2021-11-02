Onyango hungry for more trophies

Denis Onyango may have won every trophy with Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership, but he is still hungry for more.

Onyango, who was a hero as he saved five penalties to help Sundowns win the MTN8 title for the first time in 14 years against Cape Town City on Saturday, set his sights on winning the CAF Champions League again with the club.

Sundowns last won the continental competition in 2016 and the veteran goalkeeper revealed that he wants to become the first Ugandan to win the title twice. “I still want to win the Champions League and that’s the objective for the club as well,” Onyango told the media.

“It’s huge winning the Champions League and I want to be the first Ugandan player to win it twice and it’s a big one that I’m really looking forward to. But we need to collect the ones in front of us. They give us momentum going forward and I think this was a good one for me because I have never won it. I lost a few of times before.

“The more we fight, the more we get trophies and I think we need to garner for the Champions League and also keep the focus on the league.”

The MTN8 was also special to Onyango, who wears the number 14 jersey for Sundowns, as they ended their 14-year wait to lift the title at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“Every trophy is special, but this one has been away for a long time. Someone told me that I was lucky number 14 since I wear jersey number 14 and it has been 14 years since Sundowns won the MTN8,” he said.

“Probably, my shirt number may have made it possible, but the boys fought well and kept on believing even when we missed the first two penalties. We knew we needed to stay focused.

“But good fight from the boys and I had to reward the goalkeepers because they have been doing a great job since the tournament started. All of them did well when they came in, so it was my chance to reward them and make it possible for the team to win this trophy.”

The 36-year-old has been in fine form this season as he is yet to be beaten in league matches and will hope to continue with that when they host Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tomorrow at 5.30pm.