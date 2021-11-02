Fadlu Davids vows Pirates will bounce back

Despite Orlando Pirates struggling for form this season, assistant coach Fadlu Davids has warned that someone will get a thumping once they find their scoring touch.

The Buccaneers have registered two wins, five draws and one defeat in eight matches and don't look like a team able to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title.

Davids admitted that a lack of goals has been their downfall, having scored eight goals in eight matches, but he is positive that they will soon resolve the issue.

“It’s just a scoring part because we are creating really clear-cut chances to be able to score three or four goals a game,” Davids told reporters.

“But at the moment it is just not falling for us. We don’t want to blame strikers and attacking midfielders in that regard. The movement is there, we are unlocking teams and we are getting one-on-ones with goalkeepers, but we are not able to put the ball in the back of the net at the moment.

“There will come a time where we score these chances, hitting a team four or five with the number of opportunities we are creating. We are still on the right track but we still have to work more on putting the ball behind the back of the net.”

Pirates have not won a match since September 18 when they beat Chippa United 3-1 away. Today they face another tricky fixture against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium at 5.30pm.

Unlike Pirates, Sekhukhune have been impressive in their maiden season in the top flight and are fourth in the log table with 14 points from eight matches, showing great fighting spirit.

Ba Bina Noko defender Sello Motsepe urged his teammates to show the same spirit against the Buccaneers today.

“We are prepared very well for the match. We take it each game as it comes. I feel like if we can put in the same commitment and apply ourselves very well and stick to our game plan, we can get the maximum results,” Motsepe told the club's media department.

“Playing against Pirates, especially at Orlando, it is going to be a good test for us but we as a team will go there and fight to get maximum points.”