Seema switches focus to league after cup exit

After their exit from the MTN8, Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema has urged his side to focus more on the DStv Premiership and improve their position on the log.

Arrows lost 3-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal second leg on Tuesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium (4-1 on aggregate) and Seema has quickly switched his focus.

They have only won once in five league matches and are eighth in the table.

“For now is to focus on the club to make sure we try to win games in the league. That's where our focus should be,” Seema told the media after the game.

“We have a lot of teams that we need to prepare for. Three points from other teams is the same as you get when you play against Sundowns.”

Abafana Bes’thende will welcome Marumo Gallants at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Sunday at 3.30pm, searching for their first win since August 21 when they beat provincial rivals Maritzburg United in their opening match.

They have now gone seven matches without registering a victory in all competitions and Seema wants to end that poor run.

Reacting to their defeat to Sundowns, the 41-year-old admitted that they were poor, especially in the first half, but said that he takes positive from their second-half performance.

“We were struggling even to connect two passes... we only had one chance before they scored and the way we started, you could see that it was going to be a long night,” he said.

“It is a game where we can say at least we were in the semifinal. The boys got some minutes in their legs and the second half was better than the first half. We started playing better.

“Their goalkeeper [Reyaad Pieterse] had to work a bit and what is encouraging is that in the second half we started putting the youngsters in and I’m happy with the way they applied themselves against Sundowns.

“At 2-0 we were still in the game and we needed one goal and they were going to be under pressure immediately. But I’m happy with the way the players have played and it is the end of the journey for us.”