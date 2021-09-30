Brazilians not invincible, says coach Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not buying into the idea that the Brazilians are invincible, and insists any team is capable of beating them in the DStv Premiership.

The Brazilians are yet to be defeated this season in all competitions and have only conceded three goals after eight matches, while they have found the back of the net 15 times.

Mngqithi’s men ran out 3-0 winners over Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday, to book a place in the MTN8 final with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

They have been impressive in the Premiership, beating almost everyone. But Mngqithi, however, is adamant that Masandawana are not invincible and he does not want his players to think they are. “I wouldn’t say so. In football, anything is possible,” Mngqithi told the media after the game.

“That’s why we have to keep our humility and stay focused because sometimes, good results will make you lose your mind and start thinking you are unbeatable, then you get surprised by opponents.

“Probably, a team that nobody anticipated can beat you. That’s why we have to always stay focused and I want to give credit to coach Steve [Komphela], coach Rulani [Mokwena] and coach Wendell Robinson in that space in making sure that everybody is always focused.

“From the goalkeeping department, Wendell is doing a very good job to have four goalkeepers who are competing at the highest level and always focused... and coaches Steve and Rulani, the impact they have in making sure that we succeed.

"It is very important because it is easy to start thinking now, we are invincible and immediately you get punished. So, we don’t want to take our eyes off the prospect that we have, that is important.”

Now that they are 90 minutes away from ending their 14-year-drought by winning the MTN8 title, Mngqithi cautioned that being desperate to win the cup could be their downfall.

“We are always very worried about that space. We spoke a lot about anxiety, humility and focus because it is very important for us not to be all over,” he said.