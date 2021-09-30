Zweli Mkhize's political future hangs in balance

He has been seen as harbouring presidential ambitions ahead of the next ANC national conference

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s political ambitions could be negatively impacted by the Digital Vibes scandal, which culminated in his resignation from his job.



The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report released to the public on Wednesday is mum on Mkhize’s part in the wrongdoing that cost taxpayers more than R150m in irregular expenditure on an unlawful contract...