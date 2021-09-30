More trouble in Gallants stable over money

Trouble continues to mar Marumo Gallants as they have put three players, Aluwani Nedzamba, Tlou Masegela and Simon Mamudzidzi, on suspension over an alleged pay dispute.

It is alleged that the trio are being victimised for demanding their money after they were paid half of their salaries in the previous months.

Sowetan is in possession of a letter – dated September 29 – sent to one of the suspended players. It reads: “You are hereby suspended from the club and its activities with immediate effect due to the seriousness of the allegations levelled against you. Charges will (sic) and date of hearing will be communicated to you soon.”

It is understood that the reason they were suspended was because they reported the club to the SA Football Players’ Union (Safpu) after not receiving their full salaries.

Asked why those players were suspended, the club’s marketing manager and liaison manager, Rufus Matsena, said he was not aware of the suspension as he was busy with other commitments.

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said they were attending to the matter. “We have received those particular documents but we’ve noted the suspension letters, because those letters are not merited in the first place,” Gaoshubelwe told Sowetan.

“Because they don’t really have charges, players are being suspended but what allegations are those, why not put them in black and white?

“These players have not been paid their salaries and we asked them to pay the players what is owed to them.

“And now, all these suspensions without charges, so they are being suspended and the charges will be communicated to them at a later stage, where have you seen something like that?"

Earlier this month, it was reported that a few players had parted ways with the club as they were in the process of implementing several budget cuts, which included reducing the salaries of some of their highest earners.

Recently, Gallants assistant coach Jean Luscuito handed in his resignation just a few months after joining the club, while coach Sebastien Migne threatened to quit if management didn’t deliver on what he wanted.

Winless Gallants are second from the bottom on the DStv Premiership log standings with two points from four matches.