Orlando Pirates won’t give up on title despite defeat

Orlando Pirates will fight until the bitter end in their quest to wrestle the DStv Premiership title from holders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite losing their league meeting 0-2 against Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium, co-coach Fadlu Davids said the loss did not guarantee Sundowns the title.

Namibia international Peter Shalulile scored a second-half brace to help his team collect the maximum points.

Pirates are five points behind the leaders from the same number of matches but Davids said Sundowns would not win all the cup competitions despite their bright start to the league campaign.

“Although we take the defeat badly, we learned valuable lessons from this game. The lessons will help us take more steps forward. However, this defeat is a bitter pill to swallow but we remain on track with our target for the season,” said Davids.