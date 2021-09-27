Orlando Pirates won’t give up on title despite defeat
Davids confident Pirates can catch up
Orlando Pirates will fight until the bitter end in their quest to wrestle the DStv Premiership title from holders, Mamelodi Sundowns.
Despite losing their league meeting 0-2 against Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium, co-coach Fadlu Davids said the loss did not guarantee Sundowns the title.
Namibia international Peter Shalulile scored a second-half brace to help his team collect the maximum points.
Pirates are five points behind the leaders from the same number of matches but Davids said Sundowns would not win all the cup competitions despite their bright start to the league campaign.
“Although we take the defeat badly, we learned valuable lessons from this game. The lessons will help us take more steps forward. However, this defeat is a bitter pill to swallow but we remain on track with our target for the season,” said Davids.
Sundowns captain Denis Onyango should have been the man-of-the-match and not Andile Jali, according to Davids.
“They have a top goalkeeper, and he made three top saves and should have won the man-of-the-match award,” said Davids.
The former Maritzburg United coach said the difference between Pirates and Sundowns was that the opposition converted their chances.
Shalulile had two shots on target and he scored two goals, demonstrating his quality.
“It is a game of small margins, and that is the small margins of the difference between the teams at the moment. Sundowns were clinical after having two moments in the game.”
However, he refused to write his team off and insisted that Sundowns were not the overwhelming favourites.
“No, you cannot write the league off. Winning against us does not guarantee Sundowns the league title. We will fight until the end of the season, and giving up is not an option," warned Davids.
Pirates will play against Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.
Fixtures
MTN8 semifinal second leg
Tomorrow: Sundowns v Arrows, (1-1) Lucas Moripe Stadium, 6pm
Wednesday: Swallows v CPT City, (0-0) Dobsonville, 6pm
DStv Premiership
Saturday: Chippa v SuperSport, Sisa Dukashe Stadium, 3.30pm; TS Galaxy v Sekhukhune, Mbombela, 3.30pm; AmaZulu v Chiefs, Kings Park, 3.30pm; Baroka v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5pm; Cape Town City v Pirates, Cape Town Stadium, 5.30pm.
Sunday: Arrows v Gallants, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 3.30pm; Royal AM v Maritzburg, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Sundowns v Swallows, Loftus Versfeld, 5.30pm.
