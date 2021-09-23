Soccer

Onyango targets record for most clean sheets in a season

Downs shot-stopper aims to go 20 matches without conceding

By Charles Baloyi - 23 September 2021 - 08:51

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Denis Onyango is on a mission to break the record for most clean sheets in a season.

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper and AmaZulu assistant coach Moeneeb Josephs holds the record with 17 clean sheets in 28 games set in the 2009-10 season...

