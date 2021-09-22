Sebola foresees draw between Pirates, Sundowns

In three previous meetings between the two, Sundowns won all, scoring eight goals in the process, while Pirates responded with one

Mamelodi Sundowns may have found joy against Orlando Pirates recently, but former Bucs striker Andries Sebola doesn’t see that happening again on Saturday when they meet at Orlando Stadium (3pm).



In three previous meetings between the two, Sundowns won all, scoring eight goals in the process, while Pirates responded with one...