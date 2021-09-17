Soccer

Baroka skipper targets World Cup qualifiers

I'm working hard to be noticed by coach Broos – Sibiya

17 September 2021 - 08:04
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Vusi Sibiya of Baroka is working hard to earn a spot in Bafana Bafana.
Vusi Sibiya of Baroka is working hard to earn a spot in Bafana Bafana.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Baroka skipper Vusi Sibiya is hell-bent on winning the heart of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, drawing inspiration form teammate Evidence Makgopa.

Arguably one of the most underrated centre-backs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Sibiya has a burning desire to represent SA in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The 27-year-old defender is certain to be in the XI when Baroka welcome Sekhukhune United in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

“I am working very hard to be noticed by coach Broos. I was part of the [triumphant] Cosafa Cup [squad in July]…that [being part of the Cosafa Cup] gave me hope that in future I will be playing for the national team in more competitive games. My wish is to be called up for the next qualifiers [against Ethiopia away and home on October 6 and 10 respectively], Sibiya told Sowetan yesterday.

“Seeing Evidence there [at Bafana] is a huge motivation for me. He’s been establishing himself as an important Bafana player. It shows that the stature of the team you play for doesn’t really matter, as long as you work hard you get your chance.”

On facing Sekhukhune, Sibiya emphasised they can’t afford to lose, especially having lost their past two outings against Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United. The Baroka defender admitted that this game being a derby gives them an extra reason to win as they want to be the kings of Limpopo.

“We can’t lose three games in a row…that’d be a disaster. So we want to go all out on Saturday [tomorrow]. This is a derby and not only are three points at stake… it’s a matter of bragging rights as well. We must show everyone that we’re the best in the province, especially after we beat [Marumo]  Gallants [2-0 in the season opener last month]," Sibiya elaborated.

The lad from Soshanguve also laid bare their ambitions to finish in the top-eight this season. Last season Bakgaga claimed position 10, missing out on the top-eight by just two points.

“This season we want to finish in the top eight. That’s our goal as a team. We want to play in the MTN8 when the new season starts," noted Sibiya.

SuperSport's young squad has a point to prove – Ditlhokwe

For a team that has not been busy in the transfer market, SuperSport United made a great start to their DStv Premiership campaign.
Sport
3 hours ago

Pirates hope for consistency but Hunt expects big fight

For too long last season, Orlando Pirates found winning back-to-back games difficult as they struggled for consistency, and would want to improve on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

It was cowardly of Manqoba not to be the main man

Perhaps Rulani Mokwena was correct to blame Manqoba Mngqithi, after all. On confirming the reported rift in the Mamelodi Sundowns coaching ranks last ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns keen to keep winning streak going

Mamelodi Sundowns will hope to maintain their perfect start to their DStv Premiership campaign with another eyeing-catching performance when they ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...