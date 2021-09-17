Baroka skipper targets World Cup qualifiers

Baroka skipper Vusi Sibiya is hell-bent on winning the heart of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, drawing inspiration form teammate Evidence Makgopa.

Arguably one of the most underrated centre-backs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Sibiya has a burning desire to represent SA in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The 27-year-old defender is certain to be in the XI when Baroka welcome Sekhukhune United in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

“I am working very hard to be noticed by coach Broos. I was part of the [triumphant] Cosafa Cup [squad in July]…that [being part of the Cosafa Cup] gave me hope that in future I will be playing for the national team in more competitive games. My wish is to be called up for the next qualifiers [against Ethiopia away and home on October 6 and 10 respectively], Sibiya told Sowetan yesterday.

“Seeing Evidence there [at Bafana] is a huge motivation for me. He’s been establishing himself as an important Bafana player. It shows that the stature of the team you play for doesn’t really matter, as long as you work hard you get your chance.”

On facing Sekhukhune, Sibiya emphasised they can’t afford to lose, especially having lost their past two outings against Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United. The Baroka defender admitted that this game being a derby gives them an extra reason to win as they want to be the kings of Limpopo.

“We can’t lose three games in a row…that’d be a disaster. So we want to go all out on Saturday [tomorrow]. This is a derby and not only are three points at stake… it’s a matter of bragging rights as well. We must show everyone that we’re the best in the province, especially after we beat [Marumo] Gallants [2-0 in the season opener last month]," Sibiya elaborated.

The lad from Soshanguve also laid bare their ambitions to finish in the top-eight this season. Last season Bakgaga claimed position 10, missing out on the top-eight by just two points.

“This season we want to finish in the top eight. That’s our goal as a team. We want to play in the MTN8 when the new season starts," noted Sibiya.