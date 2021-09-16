Soccer

'Nice headache' for Da Gama ahead of Downs trip

Four Galaxy strikers all available for selection

By Charles Baloyi - 16 September 2021 - 07:26
Augustine Kwem of TS Galaxy warming up before the DStv Premiership 2021/22 game between Stellenbosch FC and TS Galaxy.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama has a selection headache heading into their DStv Premiership game against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday (Loftus Versfeld, 5pm).

Da Gama is yet to decide which of his two strikers would line up against the defending league champions in the capital at the weekend.

Augustine Kwem, Mohammed Anas, Wayde Lakay and Mxolisi Macuphu are all fit to play in the next game.

“We have a serious selection problem with the strikers. Any two of them can play. Kwem is back from injury. It is a nice headache to have to go into the Sundowns game,” said Da Gama through the club’s media platform.

Da Gama will face his former player Peter Shalulile in the next league game.

“You have to plan for him [Shalulile]. He proved last season that he is the best player in the league. He single-handedly won games for Sundowns. Whether we can stop him or not is a different question, but we have planned for him. We will work hard and give it our best shot,” explained Da Gama.

Da Gama added that the goalless draw against a big team like Kaizer Chiefs in their opening league game boosted their confidence.

“It did boost our confidence. The players tend to raise their games when they play against the big teams. However, they have to be consistent and do it in other matches, not just against the big teams. That has been our problem at TS Galaxy.

"We played a fantastic game against Chiefs and went on to play a bad game against Stellenbosch. We have to be careful of these situations. It is much easier to motivate the players against Chiefs and Sundowns and any other big team. We have to learn to play our best football no matter who we play,” added Da Gama.

