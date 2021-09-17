Soccer

Pirates hope for consistency but Hunt expects big fight

Hunt expects Chippa side to put on a fighting display

17 September 2021 - 07:30
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sammy Seabi of Chippa United says they have fixed up what went wrong against Royal and will look to upset Orlando Pirates in tomorrow's clash.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

For too long last season, Orlando Pirates found winning back-to-back games difficult as they struggled for consistency, and would want to improve on that in this campaign.

After they registered their first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Swallows last weekend, the Buccaneers will be hoping to build on that when they face Chippa United tomorrow at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at 3pm.

Even though the win against Swallows was not that convincing, they did show improvement from their first two matches, which ended in draws.

They come up against a Chippa side desperate to bounce back to winning ways after their 1-0 defeat to Royal AM in Durban last weekend.

Last month's draw with Mamelodi Sundowns is proof of the fighting spirit that coach Gavin Hunt has instilled in the Chippa team, something that was missing in the past.

And this is the same attitude Hunt would want to see tomorrow against Pirates if they are to get something out of the game. “Every game gives you different scenarios and we will try and do the same again. The mentality is the most important thing we have to work on,” Hunt told the club's media department yesterday.

Hunt is also confident his side will put up a good fight against the Buccaneers after their disappointing defeat to Royal at the weekend.

“We didn’t play too well, especially in the first half. But in the second half we were very good. I thought the penalty decision was harsh. It was not a penalty,” he said.

“But that’s football for you. We've got to pick ourselves up. I thought we deserved a point there but right now we just have to get started again and go.”

Chippa midfielder Sammy Seabi said they have fixed what went wrong against Royal

“I believe since we came back we know where we got it wrong and where we got it right. Now we are prepared for this upcoming game against Pirates,” Seabi said.

“The coach has been telling us a lot of things tactically. We are playing a very good side and we are expecting a lot from our players.

“We just need to man up and take responsibility. We’ve done it before and we can manage.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chippa v Pirates, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3pm; Chiefs v Royal, FNB, 5pm; Baroka v Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Cape Town City v Stellenbosch, Athlone, 5pm.

Sunday: Swallows v SuperSport, Dobsonville, 3pm; Sundowns v Galaxy, Loftus, 5pm.

