Baxter's second coming no guarantee of success

Stuart Baxter may have won the league title twice with Kaizer Chiefs in the past, but repeating such success will take something special. Recent history at Naturena is against him. Muhsin Ertugral’s second stint leading the gold and black was dismal, as was Ernst Middendorp's.

Middendorp surrendered the league title after Chiefs had led for most of the season. It will take years for the Amakhosi faithful to recover from the pain they suffered that season.

One coach who was able to succeed in his second stint at Chiefs was the late Ted Dumitru. He won eight trophies with the club between 1985 and 1988 and returned to end a 12-year league drought by lifting the 2003/4 and 2004/5 Premiership trophies. Baxter was the next coach to help Amakhosi lift the PSL title, after Dumitru.

It has been six years since he left the club, and during his successful three-year stay, between 2012 and 2015, he guided Chiefs to four major titles, the last of which was the PSL crown. Since then Chiefs have been trying all sorts of things to regain their former glory.

But what is the common denominator among all the recent generations that have lifted the league title at Chiefs?

Those teams boasted a strong spine and players who specialised in certain aspects of the game.

In 1992, Chiefs had Lucas Radebe in central defence, Doctor Khumalo, Donald Khuse and “Scara” Thindwa in midfield, and Fanie Madida and Shane McGregor upfront. They gave opposition teams a hard time.

Khumalo was still young and could dribble past defenders. Khuse stabilised the midfield and Thindwa was the destroyer. Madida and McGregor gave SA arguably the most beautiful striking combination to watch.

Chiefs had to wait until Dumitru’s arrival to taste league glory. Why?

He brought the spine and players with special abilities. In his team, Dumitru had Patrick Mabedi at the back, Arthur Zwane, “Scara” Ngobese, Tinashe Nengomashe, “Shoes” Moshoeu, David Radebe and Collins Mbesuma.

Mabedi organised the defence. He provided leadership on the pitch and ensured that everyone knew what to do when the opponent was able to breach the defensive line.

This is what has been lacking for the past six years. Chiefs’ defence has been horrible. It has been leaking like ukuthelwa kwamanzi embawuleni.

One of the reasons for this is that there has not been any leadership at the back. It was this weakness that was exploited by Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final.

Even with a man down, you can reconfigure your roles as the defence and midfield, making the opponent feel like you have an extra man.

Dumitru's midfield was also full of energy, creativity and movement.

But Baxter is inheriting a different side. Never in the history of Chiefs has the team looked so dull, predictable and mediocre in midfield like the past two seasons. This is one area that Baxter must urgently address. He needs to bring in and allow players to be creative to crack modern defensive tactics.

Long balls and set pieces cannot do the trick this time.

Baxter succeeded the first time because he had some specialist players and a level of creativity in midfield. But things have changed in the PSL. At the back he had Eric Mathoho and Tefu Mashamaite who formed a solid wall. His midfield boasted good movement from Simphiwe Tshabalala, Reneilwe Letsholonyane and George Lebese.

The question is, does Baxter have players now who have special abilities and skills to turn the game around, or is he going to rely on organising the defence and playing in transition? The latter will not work. You don't need the most lethal strikers to win trophies, all you need from the striker is football brains that link him with his midfield and the goals will come from everyone on the field.

To compete in the modern game players must bring what no other player has on the pitch. This empowers the coach in his tactics. Signing players because they are available or just because of their profile is not good enough. For Chiefs to turn things around, exceptional players are needed who will bring results.

The test of whether Baxter has signed such players begins this weekend.