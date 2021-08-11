Kaizer Chiefs march organisers believe the club is heeding their demands

Organisers of the Kaizer Chiefs protest march who handed a memorandum of demands to the club in May, have said they are pleased at developments in the south of Johannesburg since then.

Whether addressing some of the demands of the march to the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on Friday, May 14, or already among plans in the pipeline, Amakhosi have put in place a number of measures to bolster the club for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

Many of these are similar to what the marchers of the #KaizerChiefsProtest - started among a group of fans via Twitter - had asked for in their memorandum, including strengthening the club’s administration and making quality signings.

Chiefs, in response to six unprecedented seasons without silverware, have reappointed former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter as head coach. Amakhosi appointed Baxter’s ex-Bafana assistant, also a former national head coach, Molefi Ntseki as head of technical and the academy, and Kaizer Motaung Junior to the new post of sporting director.

Their high-profile signings have included Keagan Dolly, Cole Alexander, Njabulo Ngcobo, Sifiso Hlanti, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Phathutshedzo Nange.