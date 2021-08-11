Good call to release Katsande, says Nengomasha

While many questioned Kaizer Chiefs' decision to let go of Willard Katsande when they retained other veterans, Amakhosi legend Tinashe Nengomasha sees nothing sinister about the departure of his compatriot.

A fortnight ago, Chiefs decided against renewing Katsande's contract. The 35-year-old defensive midfielder had joined Chiefs from Ajax Cape Town in August 2011. Some felt Katsande was just unfortunate to be released, especially given that fellow senior players like Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Bernard Parker, are among those given fresh deals to continue at Naturena.

Khune, 34, penned a two-year extension. Parker, who's Katsande's age compeer, was given an additional one year to remain at the club. The 31-year-old Mphahlele also earned himself a one-year extension with an option for another year. Katsande has since joined newbies Sekhukhune United on a two-year deal.

Nengomasha has begged to differ to the idea that Katsande was unlucky, saying the club took a good decision to release him since they've already signed a few players in his position. Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange are the players Amakhosi have signed to play the role that Katsande made his own for 10 years. Given Thibedi, a 23-year-old promising talent who spent last season on loan at Swallows, can also do the job.

“People are making a mistake if they talk football that way that when one player gets a contract one must also get it. Let's not take football with emotions. Let's be honest... how may midfielders Chiefs signed? Football is business you can't have many players in one position, so I believe it was about time Willard left because the club acquired more midfielders,” Nengomasha told Sowetan from Harare last week.

“Remember, even Cardoso played at central defence under Gavin Hunt and I think he did well there, so in Willard's case you also have to look at all those dimensions. In football, players come and go and that's the nature of the game. There's always a time to restructure and that's what Chiefs are doing, hence they let some players go including Willard, who has done well for the club in the past years.”