Soccer

Good call to release Katsande, says Nengomasha

Amakhosi midfield is congested, says Nengomasha

11 August 2021 - 07:47
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Willard Katsande formerly of Kaizer Chiefs. File photo.
Willard Katsande formerly of Kaizer Chiefs. File photo.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

While many questioned Kaizer Chiefs' decision to let go of Willard Katsande when they retained other veterans, Amakhosi legend Tinashe Nengomasha sees nothing sinister about the departure of his compatriot.

A fortnight ago, Chiefs decided against renewing Katsande's contract. The 35-year-old defensive midfielder had joined Chiefs from Ajax Cape Town in August 2011. Some felt Katsande was just unfortunate to be released, especially given that fellow senior players like Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Bernard Parker, are among those given fresh deals to continue at Naturena.

Khune, 34, penned a two-year extension. Parker, who's Katsande's age compeer, was given an additional one year to remain at the club. The 31-year-old Mphahlele also earned himself a one-year extension with an option for another year. Katsande has since joined newbies Sekhukhune United on a two-year deal.

Nengomasha has begged to differ to the idea that Katsande was unlucky, saying the club took a good decision to release him since they've already signed a few players in his position. Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange are the players Amakhosi have signed to play the role that Katsande made his own for 10 years. Given Thibedi, a 23-year-old promising talent who spent last season on loan at Swallows, can also do the job.

“People are making a mistake if they talk football that way that when one player gets a contract one must also get it. Let's not take football with emotions. Let's be honest... how may midfielders Chiefs signed? Football is business you can't have many players in one position, so I believe it was about time Willard left because the club acquired more midfielders,” Nengomasha told Sowetan from Harare last week.

“Remember, even Cardoso played at central defence under Gavin Hunt and I think he did well there, so in Willard's case you also have to look at all those dimensions. In football, players come and go and that's the nature of the game. There's always a time to restructure and that's what Chiefs are doing, hence they let some players go including Willard, who has done well for the club in the past years.”

Tembo on Baxter impact: 'I believe Chiefs will be up there challenging for the league‚ and each and every cup'

Stuart Baxter is going to “change Kaizer Chiefs”‚ make them competitive and in all likelihood have them challenging for the DStv Premiership in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Mokoena and Mbule asked to focus on United until there's a strong offer from another club‚ reveals Tembo

SuperSport United’s star midfield duo of Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena will regain their focus in 2021-22‚ the club’s coach Kaitano Tembo has said ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Swallows sign Sundowns defender Tebogo Langerman

Yesterday Swallows completed their second major signing in the current transfer window by capturing veteran left-back Tebogo Langerman.
Sport
1 day ago

Benni still assessing Ekstein and Shonga

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has made it clear they’re in no rush to decide whether they will sign Hedrick “Pule” Ekstein and Justin Shonga.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting