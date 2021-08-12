Kaizer Chiefs backtrack, and release Thibedi to go back to Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs have released Given Thibedi to join Swallows FC in a permanent deal, having previously announced they were recalling the midfielder from his loan at the Birds.

Chiefs also announced on Thursday that left-back or centre-back Yagan Sasman would also be joining Swallows.

Chiefs said in a statement: “Kaizer Chiefs have released Given Thibedi and Yagan Sasman to join Soweto rivals Swallows FC.

“Thibedi rejoined Chiefs after his loan spell with the Dube Birds at the end of last season, with the view to fighting for a position in Amakhosi’s midfield.

“After preseason training and reviewing the squad ahead of the 2021-22 season, it was mutually decided in the best interests of the club and the career prospects of the player, that he be released back to Swallows on a permanent deal.”