Petersen unfazed by keeper contest at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs new goalkeeper Brandon Petersen is unfazed by the competition at the club as he believes it will improve his game.

Petersen joined the Amakhosi as a free agent last month and has already impressed after his penalty heroics against Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup.

He will be competing for the number one jersey with Itumeleng Khune, Daniel Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma and youngster Karabo Molefe.

“Having that camaraderie between the goalkeepers and seeing the way they work together and push one another, for me it was an eye-opener,” Petersen told the club's official website.

“It encourages me to work hard. We saw in the CAF Champions League, with the changes that Chiefs had with the goalkeepers, they put one in and he performs. That is something that makes me smile.”

Having already impressed many in his debut in the Carling Black Label Cup, the 26-year-old’s confidence is high as he feels he will get his opportunity at the club when the new season gets underway.

“There is always me pushing someone else and someone pushing me, it will help. In the first training session, the guys made me feel at home and for me, it has been a blast,” he said.

“When I received a call from my agent to say that Chiefs are interested, it was a great feeling. It was amazing. It was good to know that I would be part of a brand like this club.

“My family and everyone are excited for me, as they always are no matter where I go. For me, it is a huge privilege to be part of this team and I am looking forward to the seasons ahead,”

Petersen will hope to make his debut on Sunday at 3pm.