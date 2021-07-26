Brooks raises his hand for Broos

Following his impressive performance at the Cosafa Cup with Bafana Bafana, TS Galaxy midfielder Ethan Brooks hopes to have done enough to be selected for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September.

Brooks was outstanding in the tournament after playing a role in Bafana to win the title against Senegal in the final.

And he hopes he will be part of the squad to play against Zimbabwe away on September 1 and Ghana at home four days later when Bafana coach Hugo Broos announces his team.

“It feels amazing to be a champion with my country. I still can’t believe that I won the trophy with the senior national team,” Brooks told the club media department.

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons participating in the Cosafa Cup, especially competing against different teams, and getting the opportunity to participate in the final.

"Having represented the nation, it is something now I will want to do regularly. With the World Cup qualifiers around the corner, I would love to be part of that squad.

“But I have to put in a lot of hard work and ensure that I’m able to get into the team.”

The 20-year-old midfielder has also vowed to remain focused and not get carried away following that impressive performance for both Bafana and Galaxy.

“Handling the pressure and the fame that comes my way, I will just take it day-by-day and I won’t allow that to get into my head,” he said.

“I will remain as humble as I can... I will make sure that I remain focused.”

Brooks also wants to show the same performance for Galaxy when the new season gets underway next month to convince Broos that he deserves to be selected for the team ahead of the qualifiers.