How Boipelo Awuah became SA’s youngest Olympian

What were you doing when you were 15 years old? Whatever it was, it’s highly unlikely you were representing your country at the Olympics.

But this is the situation in which Boipelo Awuah finds herself.

At the age of 15, the grade 10 Northern Cape high school pupil is South Africa’s youngest representative at the Games and Africa’s only representative in the women’s street skateboarding event on today.

“The Olympics have never been a thing for me. It never crossed my mind because I’m from Kimberley and it’s a small town so I’ve never really thought about it. It’s unreal, dude,” said Boipelo, laughing. She skates at Kumba Skate Plaza across the road from Kimberley’s Big Hole and as such has unimaginatively been dubbed The Diamond of Kimberley. It’s a spectacular cliché but a moniker she accepts with equal parts humility and pride.

Boipelo was in Johannesburg at the YBF Skatepark for one final training session on Friday July 16, the day before she flew to Tokyo. “It’s funny how people call it training now. It’s just skating,” she says with a shrug.