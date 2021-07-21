Soccer

No 'me time' as tired De Reuck rushes to Downs training

Defender joins in days after lifting Cosafa Cup

21 July 2021 - 07:49
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Rushine de Reuck.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

After a taxing campaign, including a maiden CAF Champions League run and national duty with Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck admits he's fatigued.

De Reuck, 25, played a telling role in Bafana’s recent Cosafa Cup success. The former Maritzburg United defender forged a solid central defensive partnership with new Kaizer Chiefs centre-halves Njabulo Ngcobo and Thabani Dube, keeping clean sheets in all six Bafana's games in the regional tournament that was held in Gqeberha until last Sunday.

From playing 26 games across all tournaments for Maritzburg and Sundowns in the past season, De Reuck hardly rested.

The lad from Cape Town has conceded he feels tired. To make matters worse, yesterday, De Reuck linked-up with his Sundowns teammates for pre-season camp at the University of Pretoria.

“Obviously I am tired. I am not going to lie but it's worthwhile for me because I have won a trophy [the Cosafa Cup]. I am very, very happy to be back. Being back at training, seeing the guys, meeting the coaches really made me happy today [yesterday],'' De Reuck said.

“It wasn’t easy because after we’d won the league I went straight into camp for Bafana. I spent a few days at home and then back into camp again to play in the Cosafa Cup, so it wasn’t easy but as footballers you want to be part of that environment, so you can’t complain.”

De Reuck gave a sense they dedicate the Cosafa Cup to all the South Africans, especially that they clinched it amid the looting chaos that saw hundreds of people lose their lives in the past two weeks.

“I am really happy that we managed to win the Cosafa Cup. As players we had a bigger responsibility to do well for the country because we’re not in a good state…it’s clear. So, I am happy we made the fans proud,’’ noted De Reuck.

