Kaizer Chiefs will have a full squad available for the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly on July 17‚ including the players whose contracts ended last month‚ the club has revealed.

Given the Champions League final at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco is taking place late due to the disruptions of Covid-19‚ it falls just over two weeks past the official end of the 2020-21 season at the end of June.

That meant a complication in that some Chiefs players – including Itumeleng Khune‚ Bernard Parker‚ Willard Katsande‚ Khama Billiat‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko – had their contract periods ending on June 30.

Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa said agreements have been reached with the out-of-contract players that they will be available for the final.

He said he could not comment on the specifics of any contractual issue with players.

“Everybody is available for the final.

"It means they have worked out something. What I have on my notes is that everyone is available for the final – that’s all that I have‚” Maphosa said.

Chiefs are competing in their historic first Champions League final against Pitso Mosimane’s defending and nine-time champions Ahly.

The shock package of the tournament‚ who had never previously reached the group stage and ended eighth in the DStv Premiership in 2020-21‚ will be in another David versus Goliath encounter.

Chiefs will be hoping to pull off another shock‚ such as their 1-0 aggregate semifinal win against 2017 Champions Wydad Athletic.

If Chiefs do manage a monumental upset they will avoid going a sixth season without silverware in some style.