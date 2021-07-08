Anti-judges jibe shows twisted mind

Jacob Zuma was clearly enjoying himself in front of his gullible supporters when he suddenly blurted out that whoever was to blame for the Nkandla chaos was deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe.

This left me in stitches with laughter.

His twisted mind is being proven by the day. I don't think he realises his present predicament with law enforcement. Empty words from his throngs of supporters give him false hope. He should realise that a long, thorny journey still awaits him with the courts of law.

All he has to do is to tell these people to go home and worry about serious matters like coronavirus. They will never release him from the claws of justice and they know it. I don't think he will ever have peace of mind with his delaying tactics. He is just a pathetic coward who hides behind the gullible and the poor.

Wellingtom Zondi, Khutsong