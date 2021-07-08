Letters

Anti-judges jibe shows twisted mind

Jacob Zuma was clearly enjoying himself in front of his gullible supporters when he suddenly blurted out that whoever was to blame for the Nkandla chaos was deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and acting deputy chief justice Sisi Khampepe.

By Reader Letter - 08 July 2021 - 10:48
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters at his Nkandla homestead. The writer says he hides behind the gullible and the poor.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

This left me in stitches with laughter.

His twisted mind is being proven by the day. I don't think he realises his present predicament with law enforcement. Empty words from his throngs of supporters give him false hope. He should realise that a long, thorny journey still awaits him with the courts of law.

All he has to do is to tell these people to go home and worry about serious matters like coronavirus. They will never release him from the claws of justice and they know it. I don't think he will ever have peace of mind with his delaying tactics. He is just a pathetic coward who hides behind the gullible and the poor.

Wellingtom Zondi, Khutsong

Rule of law in SA is on trial

Will they arrest him? Won't they arrest him? These have been the questions on the minds of South Africans in the last week since that fateful ...
5 hours ago

Zuma deserves no sympathy for his legal woes

Former president Jacob Zuma has crossed the line and it's not for the first time, while our society normalises his cry-baby or victim cards.
2 hours ago

Police acted commendably at Nkandla

The manner in which the police responded to the situation at Nkandla is commendable. There were concerns from the media and political analysts about ...
1 day ago

