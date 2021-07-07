Soccer

Gavin Hunt to coach Chippa United

07 July 2021 - 11:24
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter
New Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Chippa United have signed former Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt as the club’s new mentor for the upcoming DStv Premiership season.

Hunt replaces Lehlohonolo Seema, who left the Gqeberha based side after he helped save the team's top-flight status in the promotion playoffs last month.

Hunt was appointed Chiefs' head coach in September last year, but only lasted eight months before losing his job.

The 56-year-old coach is one of the most successful coaches in the South African top flight having won four league titles and has been working as a SuperSport pundit during their Euro 2020 coverage since leaving Chiefs in May.

He previously won three league titles at SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits.

Seema’s has since been named as Golden Arrows coach.

HeraldLIVE

 

