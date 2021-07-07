Soccer

Makhubedu, Rakhale reunite at Sekhukhune United

I will get the best out of him - coach

07 July 2021 - 09:25
Neville Khoza Journalist
Sekhukhune United unveiled Thabo Rakhale together with four other players.
Sekhukhune United unveiled Thabo Rakhale together with four other players.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu has vowed to get the best out of the new signing, Thabo Rakhale.

Makhubedu revealed that he is the one who discovered Rakhale from Mighty Mega Force (an armature team) in Kriel, Mpumalanga, to join Sivutsa Stars in 2012, before he was signed by Orlando Pirates.

The two have now reunited at Sekhukhune after Rakhale joined them from Marumo Gallants and Makhubedu is happy to work with him again.

“Remember, I discovered Rakhale when he was playing for Sivutsa Stars. I know him better and he has done well in the PSL,” Makhubedu told Sowetan yesterday.

“I think now he has matured enough and has good experience and I’m looking forward to working with him and he is responding well. A very disciplined boy and very dedicated. I called him and told him to come and work with me and I’m positive that he will contribute a lot to the team.

“When I signed him, he was playing for Mighty Mega Force in Kriel and I was coaching Sivutsa. When we got promoted to NFD, he was my first signing.

“Pirates then came to sign him. I know him better as a person and as a player. We have a brotherly relationship. I will get the best out of him.”

Rakhale, together with Tshediso Patjie, Tumelo Matona, Kamohelo Sithole and Seun Ledwaba were unveiled by Babina Noko as their new players, as they  strengthen the team ahead of their debut season in the DStv Premiership.

Mpandle aims to benefit from Keet's experience at CT City

New Cape Town City goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle is looking forward to benefiting from the experience of Darren Keet at the club.
Sport
4 hours ago

Ntshangase trying out for better luck at Sekhukhune

Nearly forgotten attacking midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase is hoping to impress Sekhukhune United as he continues to train with them.
Sport
4 hours ago

Positive start for Bafana as they beat Botswana

Swallows striker Kagiso Malinga came off the bench to score the only goal as Bafana Bafana got their Cosafa Cup campaign off to a winning start by ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound