Makhubedu, Rakhale reunite at Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu has vowed to get the best out of the new signing, Thabo Rakhale.

Makhubedu revealed that he is the one who discovered Rakhale from Mighty Mega Force (an armature team) in Kriel, Mpumalanga, to join Sivutsa Stars in 2012, before he was signed by Orlando Pirates.

The two have now reunited at Sekhukhune after Rakhale joined them from Marumo Gallants and Makhubedu is happy to work with him again.

“Remember, I discovered Rakhale when he was playing for Sivutsa Stars. I know him better and he has done well in the PSL,” Makhubedu told Sowetan yesterday.

“I think now he has matured enough and has good experience and I’m looking forward to working with him and he is responding well. A very disciplined boy and very dedicated. I called him and told him to come and work with me and I’m positive that he will contribute a lot to the team.

“When I signed him, he was playing for Mighty Mega Force in Kriel and I was coaching Sivutsa. When we got promoted to NFD, he was my first signing.

“Pirates then came to sign him. I know him better as a person and as a player. We have a brotherly relationship. I will get the best out of him.”

Rakhale, together with Tshediso Patjie, Tumelo Matona, Kamohelo Sithole and Seun Ledwaba were unveiled by Babina Noko as their new players, as they strengthen the team ahead of their debut season in the DStv Premiership.