Altercation with Dlamini was just 'a fun moment' – Mhango
Striker relives 'brawl' over spot-kick against AmaZulu
Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango has narrated his free-kick dispute with teammate Kabelo Dlamini against AmaZulu last month.
Mhango won the decisive set-play when he was fouled by Usuthu holding midfielder Butholezwe Ncube. While Mhango was busy reiterating on Ncube, left-winger Dlamini hurriedly laid hold of the ball, indicating he was taking the free kick from just outside the box...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.