Soccer

Altercation with Dlamini was just 'a fun moment' – Mhango

Striker relives 'brawl' over spot-kick against AmaZulu

01 July 2021 - 09:45
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango has narrated his free-kick dispute with teammate Kabelo Dlamini against AmaZulu last month.

Mhango won the decisive set-play when he was fouled by Usuthu holding midfielder Butholezwe Ncube. While Mhango was busy reiterating on Ncube, left-winger Dlamini hurriedly laid hold of the ball, indicating he was taking the free kick from just outside the box...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...